Knehr, Arias lead Lake Elsinore to 10-0 win over Lancaster

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Gabriel Arias had three hits and two RBI, and Reiss Knehr struck out 10 hitters over six innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Lancaster JetHawks 10-0 on Thursday.

Knehr (3-1) allowed four hits while walking two to get the win.

Lake Elsinore scored four runs in the fourth, including a single by Olivier Basabe that scored Eguy Rosario. The Storm scored again in the eighth inning, when they put up six runs, including a solo home run by Jack Suwinski.

Antonio Santos (3-4) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

The JetHawks were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Storm's staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.