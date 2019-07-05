Rodriguez Salazar’s homer leads Tijuana to 2-1 win over Oaxaca

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Isaac Rodriguez Salazar hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 2-1 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Thursday.

The home run by Rodriguez Salazar scored Adonis Garcia and provided all the offense for Tijuana.

In the top of the third, Oaxaca took the lead on a solo home run by Alonzo Harris.

Michael Mariot (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Juan Sandoval (3-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.