Fajardo’s single leads GCL Pirates to 10-6 win over GCL Orioles

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- Yoyner Fajardo hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the GCL Pirates to a 10-6 win over the GCL Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single by Fajardo gave the GCL Pirates a 6-4 lead and capped a five-run inning for GCL Pirates. Earlier in the inning, GCL Pirates tied the game when Emilson Rosado hit a two-run single.

Following the big inning, the GCL Orioles cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Lamar Sparks scored on a wild pitch.

The GCL Pirates later tacked on four runs in the sixth, including an RBI single by Angel Basabe and an RBI double by Kaleb Foster.

Willy Basil (2-0) got the win in relief while Andrew Ciolli (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Pirates took advantage of some erratic GCL Orioles pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.