Conroy, Fisher lead Aberdeen to 5-2 win over Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Ryan Conroy tossed a four-hit complete game and Clay Fisher homered and had two hits, as the Aberdeen IronBirds topped the Brooklyn Cyclones 5-2 on Friday.

Conroy (2-2) allowed two runs while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Aberdeen started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a double with two outs, Austin Hays advanced to third on a double by Martin Cervenka and then scored on a double by Cervenka.

Trailing 5-1, the Cyclones cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Yoel Romero hit an RBI double, scoring Luke Ritter.

Frank Valentino (0-1) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out four and walked one.