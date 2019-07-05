Martin leads Kannapolis to 5-0 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Davis Martin allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators over the Augusta GreenJackets in a 5-0 win on Friday.

Martin (5-7) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one.

In the top of the third, Kannapolis took the lead on a single by Lenyn Sosa that scored Amado Nunez and Ian Dawkins. The Intimidators then added two runs in the sixth and a run in the eighth. In the sixth, Alex Destino hit a two-run home run, while Romy Gonzalez hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Gregory Santos (1-4) went six innings, allowing four runs and five hits while striking out six in the South Atlantic League game.

The GreenJackets were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Intimidators' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.