Waddell, Oliva spur Altoona to 3-0 win over Erie

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Jared Oliva singled twice, and Brandon Waddell allowed just two hits over six innings as the Altoona Curve topped the Erie SeaWolves 3-0 on Friday.

Waddell (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

In the fourth inning, Altoona went up 2-0 after Jerrick Suiter hit a sacrifice fly and Alfredo Reyes hit an RBI single. The Curve scored again in the fifth inning when Oliva hit an RBI single, bringing home Mitchell Tolman.

Joe Navilhon (1-2) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out five in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Frank Schwindel doubled and singled twice for the SeaWolves. Erie was held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Altoona staff recorded its ninth shutout of the year.