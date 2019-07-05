Smith, Lutz carry Carolina to 6-5 win over Frederick

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Tristen Lutz homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Matt Smith threw five scoreless innings as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Frederick Keys 6-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Smith (3-7) allowed four hits while striking out four to pick up the win.

Carolina started the scoring in the first inning when Lutz hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Payton Henry.

After Carolina added four runs, the Keys cut into the deficit with five runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run single by Trevor Craport.

Blaine Knight (0-6) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

The Mudcats swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-0. With the win, Carolina improved to 7-1 against Frederick this season.