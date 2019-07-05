Mondou’s single leads Midland to 3-1 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Nate Mondou hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 3-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday.

The single by Mondou, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Edwin Diaz scored on an error later in the inning.

Corpus Christi answered in the bottom of the frame when Granden Goetzman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Abraham Toro to get within one.

The RockHounds tacked on another run in the ninth when Mikey White hit an RBI single, bringing home Dairon Blanco.

Seth Martinez (1-0) got the win in relief while Willy Collado (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.