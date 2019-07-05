Pelicans-Knicks game stopped by earthquake

The NBA Summer League game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans is delayed because of an earthquake.

Preliminary estimates by the U.S. Geological Survey say a 7.1 magnitude quake hit in Southern California on Friday night, and it was felt all the way in Las Vegas. The overhead scoreboard at the Thomas & Mack Center was swaying, and officials elected to delay the game and have the teams leave the floor while gauging if it was safe to continue.

New Orleans led New York 80-74 with 7:53 remaining. Many fans began leaving just as the quake hit, and more departed when the delay was announced.