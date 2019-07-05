Rodriguez, Smith and Mendoza lead Salem-Keizer in win

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Yorlis Rodriguez had four hits, while Armani Smith and Beicker Mendoza recorded three apiece as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes beat the Vancouver Canadians 13-3 on Friday.

Rodriguez singled four times, scoring three runs.

Salem-Keizer had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the second inning and four in the third.

In the second, Simon Whiteman hit a two-run double, while Sean Roby hit a two-run single in the third.

Trevor Horn (1-2) got the win in relief while Vancouver starter Gabriel Ponce (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.