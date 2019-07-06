Mexico beats Monclova 8-5

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Figueroa scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to an 8-5 win over the Acereros del Norte on Friday.

The play started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Kevin Medrano hit an RBI single, driving in David Vidal.

The Diablos Rojos later added one run in the third and fourth innings and two in the fifth to secure the victory.

Mexico starter Octavio Acosta (7-5) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Geno Encina (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over four innings.

Bruce Maxwell doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Acereros.