Vermont beats Connecticut 14-12

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Kevin Richards and Michael Woodworth scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 14-12 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Saturday. The Lake Monsters snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.

The play came in the midst of a seven-run inning and tied the game 9-9. Later in the inning, Vermont took the lead when Shane Selman hit a sacrifice fly and then added to it when Lawrence Butler hit a three-run home run.

The Lake Monsters tacked on another run in the ninth when Richards hit an RBI double, driving in Yerdel Vargas.

Connecticut saw its comeback attempt come up short after Julio Martinez scored on a forceout in the ninth inning to cut the Vermont lead to 14-12.

Carlos Sanchez (1-0) got the win in relief while Bairon De La Rosa (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

In the losing effort, Connecticut got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Ryan Kreidler was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs. The Tigers also recorded a season-high 15 base hits.