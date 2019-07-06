Young’s homer leads Tennessee to 4-2 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Jared Young hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 4-2 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Smokies and a three-game winning streak for the Biscuits.

The home run by Young scored Wynton Bernard and Nico Hoerner to give the Smokies a 3-0 lead.

The Biscuits cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Brett Sullivan hit an RBI triple, driving in Kevin Padlo.

The Smokies tacked on another run in the fifth when Charcer Burks hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Young.

Montgomery saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jesus Sanchez hit an RBI single, bringing home Taylor Walls in the fifth inning to cut the Tennessee lead to 4-2.

Tennessee right-hander Jeffrey Passantino (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Riley O'Brien (4-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Biscuits, Sullivan was a home run short of the cycle. Sanchez singled three times.

Despite the loss, Montgomery is 9-4 against Tennessee this season.