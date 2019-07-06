Fort Wayne beats Great Lakes 4-1

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Jawuan Harris scored on a groundout in the fifth inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 4-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday.

Harris scored on the play to give the TinCaps a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a triple.

The TinCaps added to their lead in the eighth when Lee Solomon hit a two-run double.

Grant Little doubled twice and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne right-hander Efrain Contreras (4-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter John Rooney (4-2) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after allowing two runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Great Lakes is 11-4 against Fort Wayne this season.