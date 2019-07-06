Cabezas, Williams lead Cedar Rapids to 3-0 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Andrew Cabezas tossed a one-hit shutout and Chris Williams hit a two-run home run, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Quad Cities River Bandits 3-0 on Saturday.

Cabezas (3-5) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

All three runs for Cedar Rapids came in the sixth inning, when Gabe Snyder hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Williams.

Matt Ruppenthal (3-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The River Bandits were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Kernels' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.