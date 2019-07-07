Watch highlights from United States’ 2-0 win over Holland at World Cup

A history of the USWNT in the World Cup The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups.

Mission accomplished.





The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s World Cup final in Lyon, France, and made it two straight championships. The Americans have won four of the eight titles in World Cup history.





Although the United States had shown a knack for scoring early in games at this year’s World Cup, it took more than an hour for the game’s first goal.

Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute to open the scoring after a video review and Rose Lavelle’s strike eight minutes later removed any doubt that the United States would win.

Here are the highlights, starting with the 90-second recap:





The USA are world champions AGAIN!



See how the @USWNT got their 4th star in our 90’ in 90” highlights. #BelieveWithUS pic.twitter.com/gXEOwA75zE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Below are extended highlights. In the first half, Netherlands goalie Sari van Veenendaal had four saves and she single-handedly kept the game scoreless over the first 45 minutes. Here are two of those stops:

WHAT A SAVE!



Van Veenendaal denies Ertz again from point blank range, then moments later Alex Morgan hits the post! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/7GPTIccJ2B — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Van Veenendaal is putting on a show!



The Netherlands goalkeeper makes another fine save on Morgan, and this #FIFAWWC final is goalless going into halftime. pic.twitter.com/5DDVyVjZQH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Here is Rapinoe’s goal:

NERVES OF STEEL



Megan Rapinoe scores her 50th international goal from the penalty spot and gives USA the lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/gjPpYOrcyl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

And this was Lavelle’s score:

ROSE. LAVELLE.



A beautiful solo effort doubles the @USWNT's lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/ToznvQiuxb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Here is the moment the team lifted the trophy: