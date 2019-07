United States’ Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. AP Photo

Americans celebrated Independence Day on Thursday and, well, the good times and national pride didn’t last just one day.

On Sunday, the U.S. women’s national soccer team beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France, and won a fourth World Cup title.

The team received congratulations from fans in all walks of life in the United States.

Here is what people were sharing on Twitter:

Congratulations to the US Women’s National Team. You make us proud. And congratulations to all the wonderful, talented women in this tournament. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 7, 2019

You showed us the meaning of grit and showed the world your greatness. Congratulations on bringing the title home. pic.twitter.com/PMIWAwpURi — Gatorade (@Gatorade) July 7, 2019

AMERICA! CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/zIc3nEbKPe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 7, 2019

Can’t remember a bigger day in US soccer history than today Looking forward to a day full of red, white and blue celebrations all across the globe…let’s go America!!!!!!!!!!! ️️️️️️️ #USWNT #USMNT #USA @USWNT @USMNT — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) July 7, 2019