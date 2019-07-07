Flores hits grand slam, leads Salem-Keizer over Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Tyler Flores hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 10-7 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Sunday.

The grand slam by Flores capped a five-run inning and gave the Volcanoes an 8-6 lead after Ricardo Genoves drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

The Volcanoes later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Sean Roby hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Franklin Labour to secure the victory.

Clay Helvey (1-1) got the win in relief while Raidel Orta (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

In the losing effort, Chase Strumpf had four hits, while Nelson Maldonado and Yonathan Perlaza had four and three, respectively. The Emeralds also recorded a season-high 15 base hits.