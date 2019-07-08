Tomscha hits walk-off homer, Birmingham beats Pensacola 2-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Damek Tomscha hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 2-1 on Monday.

After Pensacola's Brian Schales hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth, Birmingham tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the inning when Joel Booker scored on a groundout.

Starters Matt Tomshaw and Jorge Alcala both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Tomshaw went seven scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out eight. Alcala went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Kodi Medeiros (3-8) got the win in relief while Anthony Vizcaya (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Alex Kirilloff tripled and singled twice for the Blue Wahoos.