Webb’s single leads Cedar Rapids to 6-5 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Tyler Webb hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 6-5 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Monday.

The single by Webb gave the Kernels a 6-5 lead and capped a four-run inning for Cedar Rapids. Earlier in the inning, Gabe Snyder drew a bases-loaded walk and Jacob Pearson scored on a wild pitch.

J.T. Perez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Layne Henderson (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Cesar Salazar doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the River Bandits. Alex McKenna homered and singled.

Cedar Rapids improved to 6-3 against Quad Cities this season.