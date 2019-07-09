Freed’s run leads Salem-Keizer to 9-7 win over Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Harrison Freed and Kwan Adkins scored on an error in the second inning to help the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes secure a 9-7 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Monday.

The error came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Volcanoes a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Salem-Keizer scored on three more plays, including a two-run double by Alexander Canario.

After Eugene added three runs, the Emeralds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Zac Taylor hit a two-run double.

The Volcanoes tacked on another run in the eighth when Brandon Martorano drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Simon Whiteman.

Canario homered and doubled, driving home four runs for Salem-Keizer.

Travis Perry (2-0) got the win in relief while Eugene starter Zach Mort (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Salem-Keizer took advantage of some erratic Eugene pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

Chase Strumpf homered and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for the Emeralds. Grayson Byrd tripled and singled twice.