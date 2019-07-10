Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes will fulfill promise by taking his mother to the ESPYs

Patrick Mahomes on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Patrick Mahomes talks about attending a bachelor party in Nashville, making the switch from baseball to football, scoring a crazy basket as a kid, being nominated for two ESPY Awards, and an audience member reveals a tattoo with his face on it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Patrick Mahomes talks about attending a bachelor party in Nashville, making the switch from baseball to football, scoring a crazy basket as a kid, being nominated for two ESPY Awards, and an audience member reveals a tattoo with his face on it.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems excited to be attending Wednesday night’s ESPY awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

But he’s not as fired up as his mom, Randi Martin.

During a visit Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Mahomes was asked who he is taking to the ceremony, which will be at 7 p.m. on ABC (Ch. 9).

“I got my girlfriend who is here with me right now somewhere backstage, and then I have my mom is coming with me, too,” Mahomes said. “When I was in college, she said if I make the ESPYs or I if I get to go there, she wants to be my date.”

So, that’s a promise kept by Mahomes. Martin is quite excited about the opportunity.

I can’t believe I’m headed to LA for the Espy’s!! Momma dream is coming true!! Thanks Son @PatrickMahomes — Randi (@tootgail) July 9, 2019

A Chiefs fan complimented Martin on raising Mahomes and she responded:

Thanks! Super blessed — Randi (@tootgail) July 9, 2019

Mahomes is up for “Best Male Athlete” and “Best NFL Player.”

“Being at the ESPYs and being nominated for the best football player and also the best male athlete, I feel like it’s a tremendous honor,” Mahomes told Kimmel.