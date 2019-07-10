U.S. Soccer president botches star Megan Rapinoe’s name at Wednesday’s celebration

USWNT parades through New York City after winning World Cup The USWNT celebrated its World Cup victory during a parade through New York City on July 10. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT celebrated its World Cup victory during a parade through New York City on July 10.

This was not good.

Ahead of Wednesday’s ticker-tape parade to celebrate the U.S. women’s national team’s victory in the World Cup, the president of the United States Soccer Federation said a few words.

Carlos Cordeiro talked about pay issue that the women’s team is trying to rectify. That’s good. But Cordeiro didn’t do himself any favors when he pronounced the name of star forward Megan Rapinoe.

You know, that Megan Rapinoe who won the Golden Boot as the top scorer at the World Cup.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That’s a name you’d like to think the USSF president would know by heart.

Here’s the moment from the celebration in New York:

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro mispronounces Megan Rapinoe’s name at #USWNT ticker-tape parade. ‍♂️️ pic.twitter.com/jbNqnM5ibD — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) July 10, 2019

That mistake didn’t sit well with some people:

Few things to add on US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro:

1) You can't mispronounce the last name of Megan Rapinoe like that. Just can't.

2) Kind of doubled down on the pay issue, calling it "equitable pay" not "equal pay."

3) The WNT players actually kind of like him. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 10, 2019

Carlos Cordeiro (@CACSoccerthe), president of @ussoccer, just took the podium at City Hall and mispronounced Megan Rapinoe's last name. Anyone can make a mistake - I've mangled my share of names - but that's an incomprehensible blunder. She took it in good humor, tho (I think). — Jim O'Grady (@jimog) July 10, 2019

If you need any further proof on where Carlos Cordeiro and USSF stands. Look no further than his "pat myself on the back" speech amidst equal pay chants while he mispronounces Rapinoe. — Adriana Hooper (@AdrianaHoop) July 10, 2019

Painful listening to Carlos Cordeiro.



And it’s Rapinoe - Ra pee no.



Not, RAP IN O.



Do you have any confidence in this guy? SMH. — Jason Broadwater, "On the Touchline" podcast (@SoccerCoachJB) July 10, 2019

I'm sure Carlos Cordeiro being unable to pronounce Megan Rapinoe's name at the USNWT celebration isn't related to how US Soccer thinks about the women's team at all. — Mikaela Dufur (@DrMikaelaDufur) July 10, 2019