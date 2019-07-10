Sports
U.S. Soccer president botches star Megan Rapinoe’s name at Wednesday’s celebration
USWNT parades through New York City after winning World Cup
This was not good.
Ahead of Wednesday’s ticker-tape parade to celebrate the U.S. women’s national team’s victory in the World Cup, the president of the United States Soccer Federation said a few words.
Carlos Cordeiro talked about pay issue that the women’s team is trying to rectify. That’s good. But Cordeiro didn’t do himself any favors when he pronounced the name of star forward Megan Rapinoe.
You know, that Megan Rapinoe who won the Golden Boot as the top scorer at the World Cup.
That’s a name you’d like to think the USSF president would know by heart.
Here’s the moment from the celebration in New York:
That mistake didn’t sit well with some people:
