Valentino, Fryman carry Brooklyn to 9-0 win over Mahoning Valley

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Branden Fryman had four hits and two RBI, and Frank Valentino allowed just two hits over six innings as the Brooklyn Cyclones topped the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 9-0 on Wednesday.

Valentino (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

Brooklyn started the scoring in the first inning when Joe Genord hit a sacrifice fly to score Fryman.

Brooklyn later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run sixth.

Jhonneyver Gutierrez (1-3) went four innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Scrappers were blanked for the second time this season, while the Cyclones' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.