Oller, Munguia spur Augusta to 2-0 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Ismael Munguia doubled and singled twice, and Adam Oller allowed just four hits over five innings as the Augusta GreenJackets defeated the Columbia Fireflies 2-0 on Wednesday.

Oller (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one.

Augusta scored its runs when Andres Angulo scored on a groundout in the second inning and Frankie Tostado hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Tylor Megill (3-1) went five innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out six in the South Atlantic League game.

The Fireflies were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the GreenJackets' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.