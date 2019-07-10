Paulson’s homer leads Great Lakes to 6-2 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Dillon Paulson hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 6-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Wednesday. The Kernels saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The home run by Paulson scored Jacob Amaya to tie the game 2-2.

The Loons took the lead for good in the sixth when Chris Roller scored on a passed ball.

Great Lakes right-hander Jose Martinez (6-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tyler Palm (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and two hits over six innings.

For the Kernels, Gilberto Celestino tripled and doubled.