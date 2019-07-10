Jones leads Monclova to 13-2 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Spencer Jones allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Acereros del Norte over the Bravos de Leon in a 13-2 win on Wednesday.

Jones (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

Monclova had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the second inning, five runs in the third and four runs in the eighth.

The key inning was the second, when Alex Mejia hit a two-run single.

Fredy Quintero (1-6) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked three.