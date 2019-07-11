Tyler, Del Valle spur Burlington to 5-0 win over Fort Wayne

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Francisco Del Valle hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Kyle Tyler allowed just one hit over six innings as the Burlington Bees beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-0 on Thursday.

Tyler (5-0) struck out four and walked three to get the win.

In the bottom of the first, Burlington grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Kevin Maitan. The Bees then added a run in the second and three in the third. In the second, Alvaro Rubalcaba hit an RBI single, while Del Valle hit a two-run home run in the third.

Sam Keating (3-6) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The TinCaps were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Bees' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.