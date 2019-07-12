Chiefs’ Travis Kelce rocked out with Rascal Flatts at celebrity golf event

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says he’s working his way back from offseason ankle surgery “The ankle is good, it feels good. I finally got out of the boot on Friday and everything feels good,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Monday at the team's practice facility in Kansas City. “We’re on track.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “The ankle is good, it feels good. I finally got out of the boot on Friday and everything feels good,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Monday at the team's practice facility in Kansas City. “We’re on track.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is among the participants in this weekend’s American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe South course in Nevada.

He’ll be rubbing elbows with the likes of former Royals Johnny Damon and Bret Saberhagen, former Chiefs Marcus Allen and Mike Vrabel, and ex-Chiefs coach Herm Edwards. Here is the list of golfers, which includes a number of current NFL coaches.

The golfers will tee off Friday, but there was a pre-tournament party on Thursday, and Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney played on stage as celebrities took turns singing songs.

Kelce belted out the Journey classic “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

WHB (810 AM) shared this video:

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton on “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” also sang (but apparently didn’t dance):