Video shows Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes throwing football out of Arrowhead Stadium

This is some real Uncle Rico stuff.

Video from a pair of Kansas City television stations on Friday showed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing a football over the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.

Yeah, you read that right.

It’s not quite Uncle Rico boasting* he could throw a football over the mountains in “Napoleon Dynamite,” but Mahomes appeared to be trying to throw a football into a trash can on a concourse on the other side of the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.

*Mahomes probably could hit a guy on a bicycle with a steak, however.

This is a tweet from Ch. 41 (KSHB) that shows Mahomes’ toss:

Ch. 5 (KCTV) shared a longer version on Facebook:

And the legend grows.