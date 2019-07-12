Sports
Video shows Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes throwing football out of Arrowhead Stadium
This is some real Uncle Rico stuff.
Video from a pair of Kansas City television stations on Friday showed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing a football over the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.
Yeah, you read that right.
It’s not quite Uncle Rico boasting* he could throw a football over the mountains in “Napoleon Dynamite,” but Mahomes appeared to be trying to throw a football into a trash can on a concourse on the other side of the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.
*Mahomes probably could hit a guy on a bicycle with a steak, however.
This is a tweet from Ch. 41 (KSHB) that shows Mahomes’ toss:
Ch. 5 (KCTV) shared a longer version on Facebook:
And the legend grows.
