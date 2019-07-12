Fernandez’s homer leads Fort Wayne to 12-1 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Juan Fernandez hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 12-1 win over the Burlington Bees on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the TinCaps and a five-game winning streak for the Bees.

The home run by Fernandez scored Tucupita Marcano and Agustin Ruiz to give the TinCaps a 3-0 lead.

After Fort Wayne added a run in the second when Luke Becker scored when a runner was caught stealing, the Bees cut into the deficit in the second inning when Spencer Griffin scored on a groundout.

Fort Wayne left-hander Omar Cruz (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Hector Yan (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Bees, Griffin had a pair of hits.