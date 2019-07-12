Rodriguez’s single leads West Virginia to 9-7 win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 9-7 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Power and a five-game winning streak for the Grasshoppers.

The single by Rodriguez scored Nick Rodriguez and Bobby Honeyman to tie the game 5-5.

The Power took the lead for good in the eighth when David Sheaffer scored on a groundout.

Greensboro saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jack Herman hit a solo home run and Zack Kone scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to cut the West Virginia lead to 9-7.

Elias Espino (2-1) got the win in relief while Cristofer Melendez (2-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

In the losing effort, Greensboro got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Herman homered and singled, scoring three runs.

Despite the loss, Greensboro is 10-2 against West Virginia this season.