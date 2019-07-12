Mateo, Carrion lift AZL Dodgers Lasorda over AZL Reds 13-3

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Edwin Mateo singled twice, scoring two runs as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda defeated the AZL Reds 13-3 on Saturday.

Julio Carrion homered and singled with three runs and three RBIs for AZL Dodgers Lasorda.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda had a big six-run second inning in the blowout victory. The AZL Dodgers Lasorda sent 11 men to the plate as the team hit three home runs en route to the seven-run lead.

Enmanuel Marcano (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Reds starter Noah Davis (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Jose Tello homered and singled for the AZL Reds.