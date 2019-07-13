Sports
Back-to-back homers by Marmolejos, Snyder fuel Fresno win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jose Marmolejos and Brandon Snyder connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning to help lead the Fresno Grizzlies to an 11-6 victory over Sacramento River Cats on Friday.
Marmolejos hit a two-run shot before Snyder hit a solo shot as part of a four-run inning that gave the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead.
Following the big inning, the River Cats cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Henry Ramos hit a two-run home run.
The Grizzlies later added three runs in the third and fifth innings and one in the ninth to secure the victory.
Raudy Read homered, tripled and doubled, driving in five runs and scoring a pair in the win. Yadiel Hernandez doubled three times and singled, scoring four runs.
Fresno starter Logan Ondrusek (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Yoanys Quiala (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 10 runs and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Comments