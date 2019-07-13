Vasquez’s single leads St. Lucie to 5-2 win over Dunedin

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Jeremy Vasquez hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 5-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Vasquez scored Jacob Zanon to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

After St. Lucie added three runs in the sixth, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Cullen Large and Dalton Pompey hit RBI singles.

St. Lucie starter Tony Dibrell (8-4) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Joey Murray (5-2) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and six hits over five innings.