Johnston, Lara lift Potomac over Fayetteville 8-1

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Gilbert Lara homered and had three hits, and Kyle Johnston allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Potomac Nationals beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 8-1 on Saturday.

Johnston (9-8) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.

Potomac went up 3-0 in the third after Cole Freeman and Aldrem Corredor hit RBI singles.

Fayetteville answered in the bottom of the frame when Enmanuel Valdez scored on a groundout to get within two.

The Nationals later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the fourth.

J.P. France (3-6) went three innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Potomac improved to 8-3 against Fayetteville this season.