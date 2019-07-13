Feliz, Noel lift AZL Indians Blue over AZL Dodgers Lasorda 9-5

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jhonkensy Noel homered and had two hits, driving in three, and Daritzon Feliz allowed just one hit over five innings as the AZL Indians Blue beat the AZL Dodgers Lasorda 9-5 on Sunday.

Feliz (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked two while allowing one run.

AZL Indians Blue took the lead in the first when Noel hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Cristopher Cespedes.

The AZL Indians Blue later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alec Gamboa (0-1) went two innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out three in the Arizona League game.