Sports
Slaughter, Strumpf and Taylor lead Eugene in win
KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Jake Slaughter had five hits, while Chase Strumpf and Zac Taylor recorded three apiece as the Eugene Emeralds defeated the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 12-1 on Saturday.
Slaughter singled five times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. Strumpf doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.
Trailing 2-0 in the third, Salem-Keizer cut into the lead when Sean Roby hit an RBI single, driving in Jeff Houghtby.
Eugene answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to extend its lead. Slaughter and Fernando Kelli hit RBI singles en route to the three-run lead.
The Emeralds later scored in four additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the fifth.
Yunior Perez (1-3) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Jesus Ozoria (3-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
Comments