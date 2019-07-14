Kawasaki beats FC Tokyo 3-0 to move within 4 points of lead

Yu Kobayashi, Manabu Saito and Hiroyuki Abe scored as defending champions Kawasaki Frontale beat J-League leaders FC Tokyo 3-0 on Sunday.

Kobayashi scored his 100th career goal on a header in the 20th minute, Saito doubled the advantage 10 minutes after the break and Abe sealed the win with his third goal of the season in the 77th.

The win lifted Frontale into third place on 35 points, one back of Yokohama F Marinos and four back of Tokyo.

In Sunday's other first division match, Shonan Bellmare scored three second-half goals to beat Vissel Kobe 3-1.

On Saturday, Yokohama beat Urawa Reds 3-1, Jubilo Iwata moved out of last place with 1-0 win over Matsumoto Yamaga, while Sagan Tosu dropped to the bottom of the table after a 2-0 defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Oita Trinita beat Consadole Sapporo 2-1 while Gamba Osaka beat Shimizu S-Pulse 1-0 and Cerezo Osaka defeated Nagoya Grampus 3-0.