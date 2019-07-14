Rosa’s homer leads Tabasco to 6-4 win over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Jovan Rosa hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 6-4 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Rosa scored Ronnier Mustelier and was the game's last scoring play.

Rosa hit an RBI single, bringing home Mustelier in the first inning to give the Olmecas a 1-0 lead. The Rieleros came back to take the lead in the first inning when they scored four runs, including a two-run double by Eliezer Ortiz.

Tabasco tied the game 4-4 in the fifth when Rosa hit a two-run single.

Jesus Garcia (4-2) got the win in relief while Anthony Carter (8-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.