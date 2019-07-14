Boswell’s homer leads Hartford to 6-3 win over New Hampshire

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Bret Boswell hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 6-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday.

The home run by Boswell scored Alan Trejo to tie the game 3-3.

The Yard Goats took the lead for good in the fifth when Carlos Herrera scored when a runner was thrown out.

Starter Heath Holder (5-2) got the win while William Ouellette (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Hartford improved to 16-7 against New Hampshire this season.