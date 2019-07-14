Reeves’ double leads Lynchburg to 6-1 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Mitch Reeves hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 6-1 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. With the victory, the Hillcats snapped a six-game losing streak.

The double by Reeves scored Tyler Freeman and Oscar Gonzalez to give the Hillcats a 2-0 lead.

The Hillcats later added two runs in both the second and fifth innings. In the second, Tyler Friis hit a two-run double, while Reeves hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Lynchburg southpaw Hector Hernandez (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ryan Kellogg (2-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings.