McClure, Ledo and Nin shut out Down East, Winston-Salem wins 3-0

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Kade McClure, Luis Ledo and Jose Nin combined for a shutout as the Winston-Salem Dash topped the Down East Wood Ducks 3-0 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Dash and a five-game winning streak for the Wood Ducks.

McClure (2-1) went five scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out five to get the win. John King (2-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and eight hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

In the top of the first, Winston-Salem took the lead on a single by Craig Dedelow that scored Mitch Roman. The Dash then added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Carlos Perez hit an RBI single before he reached on an error to score Dedelow in the eighth.

Yohel Pozo doubled and singled twice for the Wood Ducks. Down East was held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Winston-Salem staff recorded its fifth shutout of the year.