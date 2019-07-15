Butera’s single leads Albuquerque to 6-2 win over Fresno

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Drew Butera hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 6-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Monday.

The single by Butera, part of a two-run inning, gave the Isotopes a 1-0 lead before Drew Weeks scored on a sacrifice later in the inning.

The Isotopes later added three runs in the third and one in the seventh. In the third, Elliot Soto hit a solo home run, while Roberto Ramos hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Soto homered and singled for Albuquerque.

Nelson Gonzalez (2-0) got the win in relief while Fresno starter J.J. Hoover (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.