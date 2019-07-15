Connell, Weems lead Great Falls over Rocky Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Bryan Connell hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, and Avery Weems struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 12-0 on Monday.

The grand slam by Connell scored Sam Abbott, Cameron Simmons, and Joshua Rivera and was the game's last scoring play.

Weems (1-0) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing three hits.

Brock Begue (0-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Vibes were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Voyagers' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.