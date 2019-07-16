Vancouver beats Tri-City 6-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Brett Wright scored on an error in the second inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to a 6-2 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Monday.

Wright scored on the play to give the Canadians a 1-0 lead after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

After Vancouver added three runs in the third, the Dust Devils cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Reinaldo Ilarraza scored on an error.

The Canadians later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Mc Gregory Contreras and Dominic Abbadessa hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Vancouver right-hander Adam Kloffenstein (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nick Thwaits (2-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over four innings.