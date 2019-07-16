Luna, Sano lead Rocky Mountain to 3-2 win over Great Falls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Edwin Sano had two hits and scored two runs, and Carlos Luna allowed just two runs over 6 1/3 innings as the Rocky Mountain Vibes beat the Great Falls Voyagers 3-2 on Tuesday.

Luna struck out four while allowing seven hits.

Great Falls tied the game 2-2 in the fifth after Cabera Weaver scored on a groundout.

The Vibes took the lead in the seventh inning when Luis Avila hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Sano.

Karsen Lindell (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Rigo Fernandez (2-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.