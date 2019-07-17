Sports
Altavilla, Carroll lead the way for AZL D-backs
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Angelo Altavilla doubled and singled three times, scoring four runs as the AZL D-backs topped the AZL Athletics Green 18-3 on Wednesday.
Corbin Carroll doubled and singled with two runs for AZL D-backs.
Up 2-1, the AZL D-backs extended their lead in the third inning when Carroll and Wilderd Patino scored on a wild pitch.
AZL D-backs later scored in four additional innings, including a six-run fifth, when Glenallen Hill hit a two-run single to help put the game away.
Eric Mendez (2-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Luis Martinez (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
AZL D-backs took advantage of some erratic AZL Athletics Green pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.
