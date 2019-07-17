Labour’s homer leads Salem-Keizer to 8-2 win over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Franklin Labour hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to an 8-2 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Tuesday.

The home run by Labour gave the Volcanoes a 1-0 lead.

The Volcanoes later added three runs in the second, one in the fourth, and three in the fifth to secure the victory.

Salem-Keizer starter Jacob Lopez (2-2) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Andrew Saalfrank (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up one run and one hit over one inning.