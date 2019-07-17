Sports

Cubs fans ridicule man who took home-run ball from kids in the bleachers

Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber watches his game-ending solo home run while teammate Javier Baez back, celebrates during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago. Paul Beaty AP Photo

Cubs fans were mostly in a good mood Tuesday night.

Kyle Schwarber hit a walk-off homer as the Cubs beat the Reds 4-3 in 10 innings at Wrigley Field.

The only downside for the Chicago fans? Mai Tai Guy.

A fan in a Mai Tai Guy jersey was in the bleachers and ran down to take the home-run ball out of the basket even though kids had gotten there first but couldn’t quite reach the ball with their initial attempt.

Here is the home run:

A closer look shows Mai Tai Guy grabbing the ball from the kids:

One of those kids was wearing a Schwarber jersey:

Cubs fans were not pleased with Mai Tai Guy. Here is a sample of the Twitter comments:

