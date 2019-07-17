Sports
Cubs fans ridicule man who took home-run ball from kids in the bleachers
Cubs fans were mostly in a good mood Tuesday night.
Kyle Schwarber hit a walk-off homer as the Cubs beat the Reds 4-3 in 10 innings at Wrigley Field.
The only downside for the Chicago fans? Mai Tai Guy.
A fan in a Mai Tai Guy jersey was in the bleachers and ran down to take the home-run ball out of the basket even though kids had gotten there first but couldn’t quite reach the ball with their initial attempt.
Here is the home run:
A closer look shows Mai Tai Guy grabbing the ball from the kids:
One of those kids was wearing a Schwarber jersey:
Cubs fans were not pleased with Mai Tai Guy. Here is a sample of the Twitter comments:
